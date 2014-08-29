By Aditya Kalra
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Aug 29 The famous "ice bucket"
challenge is inspiring thousands of Indians to follow suit, but
with a twist - they are replacing ice with rice in a bid to help
the country's vast population of poor, hungry people.
The challenge, going viral on social media, involves
donating a bucket of rice to someone in need and clicking a
picture to share online, with a tag #RiceBucketChallenge, to
raise awareness.
Started by 38-year-old journalist Manju Latha Kalanidhi in
the southern city of Hyderabad, the movement's Facebook page (on.fb.me/1tASxph)
defines it as a "local challenge for local needs" and has
clocked more than 52,000 'likes' so far.
The inspiration was drawn from the "ice bucket" challenge,
in which people pour a bucket of ice-cold water over their heads
to encourage donations for research into Amyotrophic Lateral
Sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease. Celebrities such as
software tycoon Bill Gates and tennis great Roger Federer have
participated.
"I felt (the ice bucket challenge) was a little bizarre ...
hunger is a disease anybody would connect with," Kalanidhi told
Reuters.
Kalanidhi's project has started to draw mass support.
Students of the Indian Institute of Management in the southern
state of Kerala posted a video (bit.ly/1pp3uer) after
donating rice, while budget airline AirAsia India said its chief
executive and senior management will participate on Monday.
Mass hunger, much of it poverty-induced, continues to haunt
India. The country last year ranked 63rd on a list of 78
countries tracked by the International Food Policy Research
Institute's Global Hunger Index. China ranked sixth.
Tackling poverty is high on new Prime Minister Narendra
Modi's agenda. On Thursday, he launched a banking-for-all scheme
that he said should end "financial untouchability" and help lift
people out of poverty.
India is the world's second-biggest rice consumer, with
reserves of 21.2 million tonnes of the grain by July 1. It was
the world's biggest rice exporter last year.
(Editing by Douglas Busvine and Clarence Fernandez)