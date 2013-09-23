MUMBAI, Sept 23 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures edged higher on Monday on lower-level buying on hopes demand in the spot market would improve in the next few weeks due to festivals, though ample stocks limited the upside.

* At 0904 GMT, the October chana contract was up 1.02 percent at 3,074 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* "Since prices have fallen sharply in the last few months, traders are expecting higher demand during the ongoing festive season," said Nalini Rao, an analyst at India Infoline Ltd.

* Demand for chana dal and flour usually goes up during the country's peak festival season, which runs from August to mid-November.

* Stockists are holding a much higher inventory than last year due to the previous season's bumper production, traders said.

* Chickpea is a rabi crop and sowing will begin in October. The key growing areas have received ample rainfall, which would smoothen the sowing process.

* Spot chana eased 5 rupees to 3,081 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures fell by 4 percent due to a likely rise in supplies in the next few weeks from the new season crop, which is expected to be at a record high.

* The November contract was down 3.96 percent at 6,060 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Within the next few weeks, spot markets in Rajasthan will start getting the new season crop. Traders are expecting a sharp rise in production as the area has risen," said Rao of India Infoline.

* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, spot guar fell 444 rupees to 6,000 rupees per 100 kg.

* The Forward Markets Commission (FMC) has been closely monitoring price fluctuation in the guar seed and gum futures and has asked exchanges to find out the reason behind price volatility in the last few weeks, FMC chairman Ramesh Abhishek, said on Sunday. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)