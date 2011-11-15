MUMBAI Nov 15 India's guar futures rose in the afternoon on Tuesday as traders covered short positions, taking advantage of lower prices weighed on by rising supplies from the new crop, analysts said.

* At 4:02 p.m., the most actively traded December guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading up 3.40 percent at 4,294 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract had fallen more than five percent since the start of the month up to Nov. 14

* "Demand is good from both local and overseas buyers. The December contract may touch 4,350 rupees in the next one to two sessions," said Faiyaz Hudani, senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* Guar seed arrivals, which were delayed due to unseasonal rains in October, have been rising in all key spot markets in the top producing state, Rajasthan, dealers said.

* Guar gum, a by-product of guar seed, is used as a controlling agent in oil drilling. The biggest importers of guar seed are the United States and Europe -- where growth is spluttering in the face of economic turmoil and heavy debts.

* In Jodhpur spot market in Rajasthan, guar seed gained 95 rupees to 4,278 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

India's chana futures were up for a fifth straight session on Tuesday due to lower inventories with traders and on lack of fresh supplies in spot markets, analysts said.

* At 4:05 p.m.,the most active chana contract for December delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.51 percent at 3,558 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Stocks with traders are very low, though chana acreage is expected to go up, but its impact will be visible only after the beginning of fresh crop arrivals early next year. Chana is expected to remain positive in the short term," said Sudha R. Acharya, analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.

* In Delhi spot market, chana rose 35 rupees to 3,535 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma and Deepak Sharma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)