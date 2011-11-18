MUMBAI Nov 18 Spot prices for chana in India gained on Friday as supplies were tight and analysts said futures could follow later in the session despite easing midday as traders sell ahead of expiry of the front-month contract.

* In New Delhi spot market, chana rose 34 rupees to 3,584 rupees per 100 kg.

* At 2.10 p.m., the most active chana contract for December delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading down 0.11 percent at 3,612 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Chana (futures) could recover as futures prices are still trading below spot market rates," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures were slightly higher in the afternoon session, boosted from early losses by anticipation of lower production, analysts said, although rising arrivals in the spot market capped gains.

* At 2:10 p.m., the most active December guar seed future on the NCDEX was trading up 0.14 percent at 4,310 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Besides a decline in output in the current season, low carry-over stock from the previous season is also adding to the sentiment," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice president with Angel Broking.

* Guar seed arrivals, which were delayed due to unseasonal rains in October, have been rising in all key spot markets in top producer Rajasthan, dealers said.

* In Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 6 rupees to 4,320 rupees per 100 kg.

(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)