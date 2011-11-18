MUMBAI Nov 18 Spot prices for chana in
India gained on Friday as supplies were tight and analysts said
futures could follow later in the session despite easing midday
as traders sell ahead of expiry of the front-month contract.
* In New Delhi spot market, chana rose 34 rupees to 3,584
rupees per 100 kg.
* At 2.10 p.m., the most active chana contract for December
delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange (NCDEX) was trading down 0.11 percent at 3,612 rupees
per 100 kg.
* "Chana (futures) could recover as futures prices are still
trading below spot market rates," said Chowda Reddy, senior
analyst with JRG Wealth Management.
GUAR SEED
Guar seed futures were slightly higher in the afternoon
session, boosted from early losses by anticipation of lower
production, analysts said, although rising arrivals in the spot
market capped gains.
* At 2:10 p.m., the most active December guar seed future
on the NCDEX was trading up 0.14 percent at 4,310 rupees
per 100 kg.
* "Besides a decline in output in the current season, low
carry-over stock from the previous season is also adding to the
sentiment," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice president with
Angel Broking.
* Guar seed arrivals, which were delayed due to unseasonal
rains in October, have been rising in all key spot markets in
top producer Rajasthan, dealers said.
* In Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 6 rupees to 4,320
rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)