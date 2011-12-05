MUMBAI Dec 5 India's chana futures rose to hit the 4 percent daily upper limit on Monday due to short-covering supported by lower level buying by traders after a sharp correction in its prices.

* Analysts expect chana to remain rangebound with upward bias in the short term on lacklustre consumer demand and higher acreage in the current winter-sowing season.

* At 2 p.m., the key chana December contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 4 percent at 3,138 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract has fallen over 8 percent last week.

* "Chana has already taken a sharp correction, and are expected to remain positive for some time though any sharp upward movement is very unlikely," said Ajitesh Mullick, head farm research Religare Commodities.

* In Delhi, a key spot market, chana rose 105 rupees to 3,190 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures were down on profit taking after rising sharply for previous two weeks, and on strong arrivals in the spot market, analysts said.

* At 2 p.m., the benchmark December guar seed contract was 0.89 percent lower at 5,357 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract has risen over 20 percent in the previous two weeks on good export demand and lower output in the current season.

* "Arrivals in all spot markets, though delayed, are picking up and are putting pressure on prices," said Mullick.

* In Jodhpur, a key spot market, guar seed fell 62 rupees to 5,244 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)