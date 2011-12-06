MUMBAI Dec 6 India's guar futures are expected to open down on Tuesday on profit-taking following the sharp rise in its prices and on strong arrivals in spot market, analysts said.

* The most traded guar seed December contract on National Commodity Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 3.84 percent at 5,613 rupees per 100 kg after hitting the 4 percent upper circuit at 5,622 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* The contract has risen over 20 percent in two weeks on good export demand and on lower output in the current season.

CHANA

Chana futures in India are likely to trade down after a sharp rise in the previous session, a fall in demand and higher acreage in the current winter-sowing season, though lower level buying could reverse the trend, analysts said.

* The key chana December contract on NCDEX closed at 3,138 rupees per 100 kg, up 4 percent in the previous session. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)