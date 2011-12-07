MUMBAI Dec 7 India's chana futures rose
on Wednesday as traders took the opportunity to buy after 17
percent falls recently, and as stocks held by wholesale dealers
fell, though expectations of higher output keep downward
pressure on, analysts said.
* At 2:47 p.m., the December chana contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading
up 0.22 percent at 3,128 rupees per 100 kg.
* "The contract has fallen over 17 percent in the previous
two weeks and traders are finding it attractive to buy at this
level," said Vedika Narvekar, senior analyst with Angel
Commodities Broking.
* Firmness in prices of other pulses is also supporting
chana, Narvekar said.
* Pulses have been sown over 11.4 million hectares up to
Dec. 2 so far this season against 11.1 million hectares in the
corresponding period last year, according to farm ministry data.
* In Delhi's spot market, chana fell 37 rupees to 3,200
rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
India's guar futures were trading up in the afternoon
session on export demand which has underpinned a three-week
rally, though ample supplies of fresh crop in spot markets kept
buying hesitant, especially after a fall on Tuesday, analysts
said.
* At 2:47 p.m., the most traded guar seed December contract
was trading up 0.95 percent at 5,623 rupees per 100 kg.
* The contract rose around 30 percent in the previous three
weeks on good export demand fuelled further by the strong
dollar, and concern over a decline in output.
* "Traders are taking cautious steps as they are expecting a
correction in its prices and the rally in prices has been
reduced to one or two percent from 3 or 4 percent (per day),"
said Subhranil Dey, research analyst with SMC Comtrade.
* Guar gum, a by-product of guar seed, is mostly used as a
controlling agent in crude oil drilling.
* In Jodhpur spot market, guar seed prices were nearly flat
at 5,492 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)