MUMBAI Dec 7 India's chana futures rose on Wednesday as traders took the opportunity to buy after 17 percent falls recently, and as stocks held by wholesale dealers fell, though expectations of higher output keep downward pressure on, analysts said.

* At 2:47 p.m., the December chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading up 0.22 percent at 3,128 rupees per 100 kg.

* "The contract has fallen over 17 percent in the previous two weeks and traders are finding it attractive to buy at this level," said Vedika Narvekar, senior analyst with Angel Commodities Broking.

* Firmness in prices of other pulses is also supporting chana, Narvekar said.

* Pulses have been sown over 11.4 million hectares up to Dec. 2 so far this season against 11.1 million hectares in the corresponding period last year, according to farm ministry data.

* In Delhi's spot market, chana fell 37 rupees to 3,200 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

India's guar futures were trading up in the afternoon session on export demand which has underpinned a three-week rally, though ample supplies of fresh crop in spot markets kept buying hesitant, especially after a fall on Tuesday, analysts said.

* At 2:47 p.m., the most traded guar seed December contract was trading up 0.95 percent at 5,623 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract rose around 30 percent in the previous three weeks on good export demand fuelled further by the strong dollar, and concern over a decline in output.

* "Traders are taking cautious steps as they are expecting a correction in its prices and the rally in prices has been reduced to one or two percent from 3 or 4 percent (per day)," said Subhranil Dey, research analyst with SMC Comtrade.

* Guar gum, a by-product of guar seed, is mostly used as a controlling agent in crude oil drilling.

* In Jodhpur spot market, guar seed prices were nearly flat at 5,492 rupees per 100 kg. 

(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)