MUMBAI Dec 8 India's chana futures fell in choppy trade on Thursday on weak demand and expectations of higher output, though analysts expect chana to recover in the next session on removal of special margin imposed on long contracts.

* At 2 p.m, the chana December contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.95 percent to 3,135 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's NCDEX said on Wednesday in a statement on its website that it had removed the 10 percent special margin on all long side chana contracts effective Friday. The exchange has imposed special margin on Oct. 1 to curb price volatility.

* "Chana prices are likely to rise after the removal of special margin and on supporting factors such as reduced stocks with dealers," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice president, research, at Angel Commodities Broking.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 36 rupees to 3,250 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

India's guar seed futures rose in afternoon trade after falling for two straight sessions on good export demand and lower output, though ample supplies from fresh crop in the physical markets capped the gains, analysts said.

* At 2 p.m., the December guar seed contract on NCDEX was trading up 2.18 percent to 5,635 rupees per 100 kg.

* Daily arrivals in spot markets in Rajasthan touched 100,000 bags of 100 kg each from 70,000 bags in the previous month, traders said.

* "Overall fundamentals for guar are positive and prices are expected to go further up, though it may see some temporary correction on profit-taking," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* In Jodhpur spot market guar seed rose 38 rupees to 5,519 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma)