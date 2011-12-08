MUMBAI Dec 8 India's chana futures fell
in choppy trade on Thursday on weak demand and expectations of
higher output, though analysts expect chana to recover in the
next session on removal of special margin imposed on long
contracts.
* At 2 p.m, the chana December contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down
0.95 percent to 3,135 rupees per 100 kg.
* India's NCDEX said on Wednesday in a statement on its
website that it had removed the 10 percent special margin on all
long side chana contracts effective Friday. The exchange has
imposed special margin on Oct. 1 to curb price volatility.
* "Chana prices are likely to rise after the removal of
special margin and on supporting factors such as reduced stocks
with dealers," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice president,
research, at Angel Commodities Broking.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 36 rupees to 3,250
rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
India's guar seed futures rose in afternoon trade after
falling for two straight sessions on good export demand and
lower output, though ample supplies from fresh crop in the
physical markets capped the gains, analysts said.
* At 2 p.m., the December guar seed contract on NCDEX was
trading up 2.18 percent to 5,635 rupees per 100 kg.
* Daily arrivals in spot markets in Rajasthan touched
100,000 bags of 100 kg each from 70,000 bags in the previous
month, traders said.
* "Overall fundamentals for guar are positive and prices are
expected to go further up, though it may see some temporary
correction on profit-taking," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst
with JRG Wealth Management.
* In Jodhpur spot market guar seed rose 38 rupees to 5,519
rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma)