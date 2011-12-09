MUMBAI Dec 9 India's chana futures fell for the second straight session on Friday on expected increase in supplies and on low consumer demand, though analysts expect it to recover later in the day on reduced stocks with dealers.

* At 2:15 p.m., the chana December contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.73 percent at 3,113 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Higher acreage and a drop in temperature in key growing area has raised the hopes for a bumper crop and is putting pressure on it," said Sudha R. Acharya, analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.

* Pulses have been sown over 11.4 million hectares up to Dec. 2 so far this season against 11.1 million hectares in the corresponding period last year, according to farm ministry data.

* In Delhi spot market chana fell 35 rupees to 3,200 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

India's guar seed futures rose marginally on export demand, though a decline in global crude oil prices and ample supplies from fresh crop in the physical markets capped the gains, analysts said.

* At 2:15 p.m., the guar seed December contract on the NCDEX was up 0.12 percent at 5,618 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Guar seed prices are trading at very high level and it will be difficult to sustain such high level. There could some correction in prices, either later in the day or in the next session," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice president research at Angel Commodities Broking.

* The contract has risen over 20 percent in previous two weeks on good export demand and in a year when traders and analysts expect a lower output.

* Brent crude fell below $108 on Friday, on growing concern that European policy makers will fail to deliver a concrete plan to tackle the euro zone debt crisis at a key meeting, an outcome likely to hurt prospects for demand. [ID;nL3E7N82S1]

* In Jodhpur spot market guar seed rose 8 rupees to 5,503 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)