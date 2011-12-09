MUMBAI Dec 9 India's chana futures fell
for the second straight session on Friday on expected increase
in supplies and on low consumer demand, though analysts expect
it to recover later in the day on reduced stocks with dealers.
* At 2:15 p.m., the chana December contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down
0.73 percent at 3,113 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Higher acreage and a drop in temperature in key growing
area has raised the hopes for a bumper crop and is putting
pressure on it," said Sudha R. Acharya, analyst with Kotak
Commodity Services.
* Pulses have been sown over 11.4 million hectares up to
Dec. 2 so far this season against 11.1 million hectares in the
corresponding period last year, according to farm ministry data.
* In Delhi spot market chana fell 35 rupees to 3,200 rupees
per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
India's guar seed futures rose marginally on export demand,
though a decline in global crude oil prices and ample supplies
from fresh crop in the physical markets capped the gains,
analysts said.
* At 2:15 p.m., the guar seed December contract on
the NCDEX was up 0.12 percent at 5,618 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Guar seed prices are trading at very high level and it
will be difficult to sustain such high level. There could some
correction in prices, either later in the day or in the next
session," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice president research
at Angel Commodities Broking.
* The contract has risen over 20 percent in previous two
weeks on good export demand and in a year when traders and
analysts expect a lower output.
* Brent crude fell below $108 on Friday, on growing concern
that European policy makers will fail to deliver a concrete plan
to tackle the euro zone debt crisis at a key meeting, an outcome
likely to hurt prospects for demand. [ID;nL3E7N82S1]
* In Jodhpur spot market guar seed rose 8 rupees to 5,503
rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)