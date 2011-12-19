MUMBAI Dec 19 India's chana futures rose for the third straight session on Monday on buying by traders anticipating higher demand and on fears that the acreage may fall this year in some areas, analysts said.

* At 1:25 p.m., the January chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading up 1.26 percent at 3,410 rupees per 100 kg.

*"We expect chana to go up as traders are anticipating an increase in demand after mid January, and there are reports that sowing progress is lagging in certain states," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice president, research, at Angel Commodities Broking.

* Chana sowing in western Mahararshtra state and southern Karnataka has been slow and could see a drop in acreage, traders say.

* In Delhi spot market chana rose 71 rupees to 3,421 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

India's guar seed futures rose to hit the 4 percent upper circuit on good export demand and low output this year, analysts said, reversing a two session fall due to a special margin imposed on the longside last week.

* At 1:42 p.m., the January guar seed contract was trading up 3.44 percent after hitting the 4 percent upper circuit at 6,471 rupees per 100 kg.

* Guar price are on a rising curve for the past few months on good export demand, a weakness in the rupee, low carry forward stocks and a decline in output. Prices have nearly doubled since September.

* However, prices fell Thursday on imposition of a 10 percent special margin by NCDEX.

* "The overall fundamental is positive, the demand for guar seed is still strong. Traders are buying to refill stocks," said a trader based in Jaipur.

* In Jodhpur spot market guar seed rose 174 rupees to 6,210 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma;,editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)