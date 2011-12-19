MUMBAI Dec 19 India's chana futures rose
for the third straight session on Monday on buying by traders
anticipating higher demand and on fears that the acreage may
fall this year in some areas, analysts said.
* At 1:25 p.m., the January chana contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading
up 1.26 percent at 3,410 rupees per 100 kg.
*"We expect chana to go up as traders are anticipating an
increase in demand after mid January, and there are reports that
sowing progress is lagging in certain states," said Badruddin
Khan, associate vice president, research, at Angel Commodities
Broking.
* Chana sowing in western Mahararshtra state and southern
Karnataka has been slow and could see a drop in acreage, traders
say.
* In Delhi spot market chana rose 71 rupees to 3,421 rupees
per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
India's guar seed futures rose to hit the 4 percent upper
circuit on good export demand and low output this year, analysts
said, reversing a two session fall due to a special margin
imposed on the longside last week.
* At 1:42 p.m., the January guar seed contract was
trading up 3.44 percent after hitting the 4 percent upper
circuit at 6,471 rupees per 100 kg.
* Guar price are on a rising curve for the past few months
on good export demand, a weakness in the rupee, low carry
forward stocks and a decline in output. Prices have nearly
doubled since September.
* However, prices fell Thursday on imposition of a 10
percent special margin by NCDEX.
* "The overall fundamental is positive, the demand for guar
seed is still strong. Traders are buying to refill stocks," said
a trader based in Jaipur.
* In Jodhpur spot market guar seed rose 174 rupees to 6,210
rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma;,editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)