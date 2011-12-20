MUMBAI Dec 20 India's chana futures fell on Tuesday on profit taking after rising for three straight sessions, but analysts expect prices to recover during the day on bargain buying on anticipation that demand will rise soon.

* At 1:17 p.m., the January chana contract on National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading down 1.06 percent at 3,375 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract has risen more than 4 percent in the previous three trading sessions.

* "Overall fundamentals for chana are positive. Sowing in south India is lagging and the crop is likely to be smaller than last year," said Vimala Reddy, analyst at Karvy Comtrade.

* Chana sowing in western Maharashtra state and southern Karnataka has been slow and could see a drop in acreage, traders say.

* In Delhi spot market chana was trading flat at 3,422 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures in India rose by 4 percent, their maximum permissible limit, on buying by local traders to replenish stocks, analysts said.

* At 1:17 p.m., the guar seed contract for January delivery on NCDEX was locked at 4 percent upper circuit at 6,757 rupees per 100 kg.

* "We were expecting a correction on imposition of a special margin by NCDEX. It looks guar is up on speculative buying though demand is there but it's not enough to push guar to such higher levels," said Ranjit Mankharia, a trader based in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

* Guar price are on a rising curve for the past few months on good export demand, a weakness in the rupee, low carry forward stocks and a decline in output. Prices have nearly doubled since September.

* NCDEX has levied a special margin of 10 percent on long side contracts of guar gum and seed, effective Dec. 19, the second such move this Month to keep a lid on soaring prices. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)