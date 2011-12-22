MUMBAI Dec 22 Indian guar futures rose 4 percent to touch a new record high on Thursday, but gave up all gains on profit taking and on worry that demand could decline due to high prices, analysts said.

* At 2:10 p.m., the January guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading down 0.22 percent at 6,750 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting the 4 percent upper circuit and a fresh record high of 7,036 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Guar prices should fall as they have risen to such a level that the demand from all consuming industries such as food, FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) and textile could decline," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice president of research at Angel Commodities Broking.

* Guar prices have been rising for the past few months due to strong export demand, a weak rupee, low carry-forward stocks as well as a decline in output. Prices have nearly doubled since September.

* The state farm department of Rajasthan, the top producer of guar seed in the country, has estimated guar seed output in 2011 at 1.136 million tonnes compared with 1.546 million tonnes in 2010.

* In 2010/11, guar gum exports nearly doubled to 403,654 tonnes compared with 218,459 tonnes in 2009/10, according to data from the ministry of commerce and industry.

* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed fell 140 rupees to 6,736 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

India's chana futures fell for the third straight session as low consumer demand in the spot markets more than offset a fall in stocks with wholesale dealers, analysts said.

* At 2:10 p.m., the January chana contract was trading down 0.80 percent at 3,281 rupees per 100 kg.

* Analysts believe chana prices could fall further as the weather in key growing areas is very conducive for a good crop, which can make up for the decline in acreage in the current rabi (winter-sowing) season.

* Chana sowing in western Maharashtra state and southern Karnataka has been lagging and could see a drop in acreage, traders say.

* "Demand for pulses usually goes down in winter due to the availability of fresh vegetables and is putting pressure on its prices," said Sudha R. Acharya, analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 46 rupees to 3,321 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)