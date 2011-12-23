MUMBAI Dec 23 India's chana futures fell for a fourth consecutive session on low demand for spot and on expectations of a good crop given favourable weather in northern states, though reduced stocks with wholesale dealers prevented a sharp fall, analysts said.

* At 2:52 p.m., the January chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 3.07 percent at 3,156 rupees per 100 kg, after breaching the 3 percent initial upper circuit at -- triggering an automatic suspension of trade for 15 minutes.

* "Demand for chana is low, and moreover the recent drop in temperature in northern states is very good for the crop," said Vimala Reddy, analyst with Karvy Comtrade.

* Demand for pulses usually goes down in winter due to availability of fresh vegetables at cheaper rates.

* In Delhi spot market, chana fell 22 rupees to 3,284 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures in India fell after rising for five straight sessions on fears that export demand could shrivel at higher prices, analysts said.

* At 2:54 p.m., the January guar seed contract was trading down 1.26 percent at 6,796 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Overall fundamentals are very strong but this 7,000 rupees is very high and we expect some major profit booking at this level. Most traders fear that such high prices could impact export demand also," said Ajitesh Mullick, head of farm research at Religare Commodities.

* Guar prices have been on a rising trend for the past few months on good export demand, weakness in the rupee, low carry forward stocks and a decline in output. Prices have nearly doubled since September.

* The state farm department of Rajasthan, the top producer of guar seed in the country, has estimated guar seed output in 2011 at 1.136 million tonnes compared with 1.546 million tonnes in 2010.

* In the year ending March 31, 2011, guar gum exports nearly doubled to 403,654 tonnes compared with 218,459 tonnes in 2009/10, according to data from the ministry of commerce and industry.

* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed fell 21 rupees to 6,611 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma)