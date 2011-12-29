MUMBAI Dec 29 India's guar seed futures hit another record high on Thursday, less than a week after the last peak, despite steep deposit requirements imposed by the exchange and an ongoing investigation by regulators into recent price spikes.

* At 2:20 p.m., the guar seed contract for January delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading up 1.36 percent at 7,378 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a fresh record high at 7,480 rupees per 100 kg.

* Guar prices have been on a rising curve for the past few months and traders have pointed to strong export demand, a weakness in the rupee, low carry forward stocks and a decline in output.

* Both the Forward Market Commission and the NCDEX are currently investigating reasons for the gains, which some players feel are out of proportion.

* "This (rise in prices of guar gum and guar seed) is not reflecting the fundamentals," said Vimala Reddy, analyst with Karvy Comtrade.

* In Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 99 rupees to 7,162 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

India's chana futures fell for the fourth straight session on low consumer demand in spot markets, though traders expect the marriage season and local festivals in January, when people traditionally feast, could push prices up from next week.

* At 2.20 p.m., the January chana contract was trading down 0.49 percent at 3,262 rupees per 100 kg.

* "The recent drop in temperature in north Indian states has raised the hopes for a good yield, fresh crop arrivals in small quantities have started in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, both these factors are putting pressure on prices ," said Karvy Comtrade's Reddy said.

* Demand for pulses usually goes down during winter due to better availability of fresh vegetables.

* In Delhi spot market, chana fell 16 rupees to 3,300 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)