MUMBAI Dec 30 India's chana futures eased
on Friday in sluggish business on lacklustre consumer demand in
spot markets, with the downtrend seen limited because there is
less acreage planted to the crop and demand could pick up from
next month with festivals.
* At 2:24 p.m., the January chana contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading
marginally down at 3,288 rupees per 100 kg.
* "There is not much activity in the market, demand in spot
markets is weak. Most traders are staying away from taking new
positions," said Sudha R. Acharya, analyst with Kotak Commodity
Services.
* Pulses have been sown on 13.41 million hectares in the
Oct. 1-Dec. 23 period this year, down from 13.52 million
hectares a year ago, according to government figures.
* In Delhi spot market chana fell 2 rupees to 3,325 rupees
per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
India's guar futures were nearly flat as most traders were
reluctant to sell near record highs and there were few buyers at
these levels, analysts said.
* The January guar seed contract was marginally down
at 7,334 rupees per 100 kg.
* The contract touched a fresh record high of 7,480 rupees
per 100 kg in the previous session.
* "Buying and selling is happening in a very narrow range.
Fresh buying is not taking place on fears of a correction," said
Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Angel
Commodities Broking.
* Guar prices have been on a rising curve for the past few
months and traders have pointed to fundamentals such as strong
export demand, a weakness in the rupee, low carry forward stocks
and a decline in output.
* Both the Forward Market Commission and the NCDEX are
currently investigating reasons for the gains, which some
players feel are out of proportion.
* In Jodhpur spot market, guar seed fell 22 rupees to 7,146
rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)