MUMBAI Dec 30 India's chana futures eased on Friday in sluggish business on lacklustre consumer demand in spot markets, with the downtrend seen limited because there is less acreage planted to the crop and demand could pick up from next month with festivals.

* At 2:24 p.m., the January chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading marginally down at 3,288 rupees per 100 kg.

* "There is not much activity in the market, demand in spot markets is weak. Most traders are staying away from taking new positions," said Sudha R. Acharya, analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.

* Pulses have been sown on 13.41 million hectares in the Oct. 1-Dec. 23 period this year, down from 13.52 million hectares a year ago, according to government figures.

* In Delhi spot market chana fell 2 rupees to 3,325 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

India's guar futures were nearly flat as most traders were reluctant to sell near record highs and there were few buyers at these levels, analysts said.

* The January guar seed contract was marginally down at 7,334 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract touched a fresh record high of 7,480 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* "Buying and selling is happening in a very narrow range. Fresh buying is not taking place on fears of a correction," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Angel Commodities Broking.

* Guar prices have been on a rising curve for the past few months and traders have pointed to fundamentals such as strong export demand, a weakness in the rupee, low carry forward stocks and a decline in output.

* Both the Forward Market Commission and the NCDEX are currently investigating reasons for the gains, which some players feel are out of proportion.

* In Jodhpur spot market, guar seed fell 22 rupees to 7,146 rupees per 100 kg.

(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)