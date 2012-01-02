MUMBAI Jan 2 India's chana futures fell on Monday on lower consumer demand and expected increase in supplies in spot markets from the new season crop though analysts believe a revival of consumer demand during the festival season could provide some support.

* At 2:55 p.m., the January chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.86 percent at 3,325 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Arrivals are expected to begin in next few days and future price movement would depend upon that. Though in short term, festival buying could provide some support to the prices," said Ajitesh Mullick, head of farm research at Religare Commodities.

* Demand for pulses usually declines in winter on availability of fresh vegetables.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 11 rupees to 3,336 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures rose more than 3 percent, their initial daily upper limit, on good export demand and a fall in arrivals in spot markets.

* At 2:52 p.m, the January guar seed contract was up 3.42 percent at 7,291 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Overall fundamentals for guar seed are bullish, export demand is good and is supporting the prices, though there could a short correction on profit taking," said Faiyaz Hudani, analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.

* Guar prices have nearly doubled since September, triggering an investigation by the regulator Forward Markets Commission.

* Though the increase has been attributed to strong export demand, a weakness in the rupee, lower carry forward stocks and a decline in output, a section of the market has raised doubts as they think the rise is out of proportion.

* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 216 rupees to 7,005 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)