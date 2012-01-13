MUMBAI Jan 13 India's guar futures continued its rally on Friday, to hit a record high for the fifth consecutive session, on buying by large players and on concerns of shortage of the commodity, inspite of the regulator's measures to curb speculation and volatility, analysts said.

* At 2:25 p.m., the February guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was locked at the 4 percent upper circuit at 9,748 rupees per 100 kg, a new record high.

* The contract has gained on strong demand for guar gum, a by-product of guar seed mostly used as a controlling agent in crude oil drilling, from the U.S., which is supporting the rally despite of high prices, traders say.

* Prices have more than doubled since September.

* "With prices reaching such high levels, only traders with deep pockets and having access to the US market are buying, while most of the small players are staying away from the market," said Ranjit Mankharia, a trader based in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

* Rajasthan Government has revised the 2011 production estimates for guar seed upwards to 1.21 million tonnes from its earlier estimate of 1.14 lakh million tonnes.

* NCDEX has reduced the open interest limits for members and clients in guar gum and seed contracts effective Jan. 21.

* These steps have failed to arrest the spiraling prices as the output is still lower than 1.5 million tonnes in 2010. The demand has gone up on adoption of new technologies in oil and gas drilling where guar gum is now mainly used as sealant in horizontal fracturing of oil wells.

* Horizontal fracturing is a relatively new technological advancement which allows producers to safely recover natural gas and oil from deep shale formations.

* The Forward Markets Commission (FMC) has issued show cause notices to five brokers in Rajasthan and sought additional information from 30 others following a preliminary investigation, which found irregularities in futures trade in guar gum and guar seed.

* Last month, the FMC increased the special margin levied on guar gum and guar seed futures trade to 30 percent.

CHANA

Chana futures in India fell in afternoon trade, after rising for three straight sessions, on low consumer demand in ongoing winter season and on expected increase in supplies from the new season crop, analysts said.

* At 2:25 p.m., the January chana contract was trading down 1.34 percent at 3,455 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Demand is low and arrivals from the fresh crop have started hitting spot markets. Arrivals are expected to pick up in next few days and will put pressure on the prices," said Sudha R. Acharya, analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.

* Demand for chana usually goes down in winter on availability of fresh vegetables.

* In the Delhi spot market chana fell 36 rupees to 3,441 rupees per 100 kg.

(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)