MUMBAI Jan 16 India's guar futures continued their rally on Monday, hitting a record high, helped by demand from exporters as well as declining arrivals in the spot market.

* The commodity markets regulator has been taking measures to curb speculation and volatility in guar prices that have more than doubled since September.

* The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX)imposed a special margin of 10 percent on the long side of guar seed and guar gum, effective Monday, taking the total special margin levied to 40 percent.

* At 3:10 p.m., the February guar seed contract on the NCDEX was locked at the 4 percent upper circuit at 10,544 rupees per 100 kg, a record high.

* The contract has gained on strong demand from the United States for guar gum, a by-product of guar seed mostly used as a controlling agent in crude oil drilling, traders say. * "Supplies in guar seed have started falling in the spot market but demand is still strong," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan state, guar seed jumped 263.5 rupees to 11,200 rupees per 100 kg.

* The Rajasthan government has revised upwards the 2011 production estimate for guar seed to 1.21 million tonnes from an earlier 1.14 lakh million tonnes.

* The NCDEX also reduced the open interest limits for members and clients in guar gum and seed contracts effective Jan. 21.

* These steps have, however, failed to arrest the spiraling prices as output is still lower than 1.5 million tonnes in 2010.

* The Forward Markets Commission (FMC) has issued show cause notices to five brokers in Rajasthan and sought additional information from 30 others following a preliminary investigation, which found irregularities in futures trade in guar gum and guar seed.

CHANA

Chana futures in India fell in afternoon trade, tracking weak demand in the spot market, due to the ongoing winter season and on expected increase in supplies from the new season crop, analysts said.

* At 3:10 p.m., the February chana contract was trading down 3.59 percent at 3,252 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Fresh arrivals from the new season crops have started in Karnataka and Maharashtra. Short-term trend is weak in chana," said Vedika Narvekar, analyst at Angel Commodities.

* Narvekar expects the February contract to fall to 3,239 rupees by the end of the session.

* Demand for chana usually falls in winter on availability of fresh vegetables.

* In the Delhi spot market chana fell 52 rupees to 3,406 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)