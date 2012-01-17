MUMBAI Jan 17 India's guar futures retreated from a new contract high to fall to their daily lower permissible limit of 4 percent on Tuesday as the exchange barred traders from taking fresh positions in the January guar gum and seed contracts, and on an increase in the special margin.

* The exchange has raised the long-side special cash margins to 60 percent from the earlier 40 percent, effective Jan. 18, it said in a statement late on Monday.

* The commodity markets regulator has been taking measures to curb speculation and volatility in guar prices that have more than doubled since September.

* At 3:40 p.m., the February guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell 4 percent to 10,123 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a record high of 10,861 rupees earlier in the day.

* "Prices have reacted to the heavy margins imposed on the long side. Volumes have decreased and prices should continue to fall," said Faiyaz Hudani, senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan state, guar seed fell 1,016 rupees to 10,396 rupees per 100 kg.

* The Rajasthan government has revised upwards the 2011 production estimate for guar seed to 1.21 million tonnes from an earlier 1.14 million tonnes. In 2010, the output was 1.5 million tonnes.

* The NCDEX also reduced the open interest limits for members and clients in guar gum and seed contracts effective Jan. 21.

* The Forward Markets Commission (FMC) has issued show cause notices to five brokers in Rajasthan and sought additional information from 30 others following a preliminary investigation, which found irregularities in futures trade in guar gum and guar seed.

CHANA: Chana futures in India extended the previous session's losses on weakness in the spot market after arrivals from new crop started and as rainfall in key growing areas is seen helping yields, analysts said.

* At 3:40 p.m., the February chana contract was trading down 3.08 percent at 3,176 rupees per 100 kg, after losing nearly 3 percent in the previous session.

* "Farmers in Rajasthan usually cultivate chana in November. For such late sown crop, rainfall is good," said Vedika Narvekar, an analyst at Angel Commodities. The north-western Rajasthan state received rains over the past few days, weather department data showed.

* The beginning of arrivals from new chana crop in Maharashtra and Karnataka also weighed on sentiment, Narvekar said.

* In the Delhi spot market chana slumped by 136 rupees to 3,235 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma & Rajendra Jadhav)