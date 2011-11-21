MUMBAI Nov 21 India's chana futures extended losses for the second consecutive session on profit taking though analysts expect it to recover later in the day on lack of fresh supplies in spot markets and tracking firmness in prices of other pulses.

* At 2.16 p.m., the key chana December contract on National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 2.25 percent at 3,513 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract rose 4.4 percent, in seven consecutive sessions, before falling on Saturday.

* "Overall fundamental for chana is bullish, and it could recover towards the end of the session," said Ajitesh Mullick, head farm research at Religare Commodities said.

* In Delhi, a key spot market, chana fell 52 rupees to 3,518 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

India's guar seed futures were trading up in afternoon session, after reversing initial losses, on expected rise in export demand, analysts said.

* At 2:30 p.m., the most active guar seed December contract on NCDEX was trading up at 4,606 rupees per 100 kg, after breaching the 3 percent initial upper circuit.

* "Guar seed output in the current season is expected to remain low, and is supporting the prices," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice president, research, at Angel Broking.

* Guar seed output in Rajasthan, the biggest grower, is likely to be at 1.13 million tonnes this year as against 1.54 million tonnes in previous year, a research report by Religare said, quoting the state agriculture department.

* In Jodhpur, a key spot market, guar seed rose 63 rupees to 4,495 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)