MUMBAI Nov 22 India's chana futures
slipped for the third straight session on Tuesday as traders
worried the government might intervene to bring down prices to
control food inflation.
* At 2:33 p.m, the most active December chana contract
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(NCDEX) was down 0.14 percent at 3,456 rupees per 100 kg.
* The contract has fallen nearly five percent since
Thursday.
* "With the beginning of the winter session of parliament,
traders are fearing that the government may take some measure to
control prices, and it is impacting sentiment," said Chowda
Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.
* India's food inflation is running at nearly 11 percent and
Central Bank Governor Duvvuri Subbarao flagged concerns in a
speech on Tuesday, saying a lasting solution lay in improving
supplies and that the food subsidy regime should be reviewed.
* Traders are worried the government might reduce stock
limits or even suspend futures trading temporarily.
* In Delhi spot market, chana fell 67 rupees to 3,421 rupees
per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
India's guar seed futures were trading down on profit-taking
but the underlying trend remains positive, with spot prices
still gaining, on expectations of an increase in export demand.
* The most active December guar seed contract on
NCDEX was trading down 0.37 percent at 4,604 rupees per 100 kg.
* The contract has risen nearly 7.4 percent in the previous
three trading sessions.
* "Guar seed is expected to remain rangebound, till it
breaches 4,750 rupees level for the first month contract," said
Faiyaz Hudani, analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.
* In Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 40 rupees to 4,648
rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)