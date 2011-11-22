MUMBAI Nov 22 India's chana futures slipped for the third straight session on Tuesday as traders worried the government might intervene to bring down prices to control food inflation.

* At 2:33 p.m, the most active December chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.14 percent at 3,456 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract has fallen nearly five percent since Thursday.

* "With the beginning of the winter session of parliament, traders are fearing that the government may take some measure to control prices, and it is impacting sentiment," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* India's food inflation is running at nearly 11 percent and Central Bank Governor Duvvuri Subbarao flagged concerns in a speech on Tuesday, saying a lasting solution lay in improving supplies and that the food subsidy regime should be reviewed.

* Traders are worried the government might reduce stock limits or even suspend futures trading temporarily.

* In Delhi spot market, chana fell 67 rupees to 3,421 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

India's guar seed futures were trading down on profit-taking but the underlying trend remains positive, with spot prices still gaining, on expectations of an increase in export demand.

* The most active December guar seed contract on NCDEX was trading down 0.37 percent at 4,604 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract has risen nearly 7.4 percent in the previous three trading sessions.

* "Guar seed is expected to remain rangebound, till it breaches 4,750 rupees level for the first month contract," said Faiyaz Hudani, analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.

* In Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 40 rupees to 4,648 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)