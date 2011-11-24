MUMBAI Nov 24 India's chana futures were
trading up on short-covering and some low-level buying, but the
commodity will be under pressure given slow demand, likely ample
supplies and a fear of government intervention to curb high food
inflation.
* At 2:44 p.m., the most active chana December contract
on National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX)
was trading up 0.83 percent at 3,390 rupees per 100 kg.
* The contract has fallen more than 7 percent in the
previous four trading sessions.
* "Chana is up on lower level buying, which could get over
in a day or two as higher sowing in key growing states such as
Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Gujarat is putting pressure on it,"
said Badruddin Khan, associate vice president (research) at
Angel Broking.
* Traders also fear another intervention by the government
which is struggling to rein in high food inflation. It may
restrict futures trade in some commodities and lower stock
limits, which could trigger sell-off in the commodity, Khan
said. In October, Rajasthan reduced stock limits on chana.
* In New Delhi, a key spot market, chana fell 54 rupees to
3,416 rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
India's guar seed futures reversed early losses to trade
higher as good export demand and low carryover stocks outweighed
the arrival pressure, analysts said.
* At 2:44 p.m., the key December contract on NCDEX
was trading up 1.69 percent at 4,628 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Arrivals are indicating that production could fall this
year and is supporting the prices," said Ranjit Mankharia, a
trader based in Bikaner, Rajasthan.
* In Jodhpur, a key spot market, guar fell 24 rupees to
4,529 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)