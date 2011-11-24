MUMBAI Nov 24 India's chana futures were trading up on short-covering and some low-level buying, but the commodity will be under pressure given slow demand, likely ample supplies and a fear of government intervention to curb high food inflation.

* At 2:44 p.m., the most active chana December contract on National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading up 0.83 percent at 3,390 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract has fallen more than 7 percent in the previous four trading sessions.

* "Chana is up on lower level buying, which could get over in a day or two as higher sowing in key growing states such as Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Gujarat is putting pressure on it," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice president (research) at Angel Broking.

* Traders also fear another intervention by the government which is struggling to rein in high food inflation. It may restrict futures trade in some commodities and lower stock limits, which could trigger sell-off in the commodity, Khan said. In October, Rajasthan reduced stock limits on chana.

* In New Delhi, a key spot market, chana fell 54 rupees to 3,416 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

India's guar seed futures reversed early losses to trade higher as good export demand and low carryover stocks outweighed the arrival pressure, analysts said.

* At 2:44 p.m., the key December contract on NCDEX was trading up 1.69 percent at 4,628 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Arrivals are indicating that production could fall this year and is supporting the prices," said Ranjit Mankharia, a trader based in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

* In Jodhpur, a key spot market, guar fell 24 rupees to 4,529 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)