MUMBAI Nov 28 India's chana futures gained in the afternoon session on Monday on short-covering, but losses in spot physical markets underline analysts' expectations of further declines as farmers sow a larger area this season amid lacklustre demand.

* At 3:25 p.m., the most active December chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading up 0.92 percent at 3,285 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract fell nearly 10 percent in the previous week.

* "The overall trend for chana is likely to remain bearish on decline in demand for pulses in the winter season," said Sudha R. Acharya, analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.

* Pulses have been sown over 9.3 million hectares up to Nov. 25 so far this season against 8.8 million hectares in the corresponding period last year, according to farm ministry data.

* Demand for pulses usually goes down during the winter on increased supply of vegetables.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 59 rupees to 3,326 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

India's guar seed futures seesawed as lower output and good export demand interspersed with profit-taking, analysts said.

* At 3:25 p.m., the key December guar seed contract on the NCDEX was up 0.28 percent at 5,038 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract has risen 11 percent in the previous three trading sessions.

* "Fundamentally, the overall trend is bullish, India is the only supplier for the commodity and, even at high prices, demand is still very good," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* In Jodhpur spot market, where prices have been rising recently, guar seed fell 23 rupees to 4,935 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)