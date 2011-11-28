MUMBAI Nov 28 India's chana futures
gained in the afternoon session on Monday on short-covering, but
losses in spot physical markets underline analysts' expectations
of further declines as farmers sow a larger area this season
amid lacklustre demand.
* At 3:25 p.m., the most active December chana contract
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(NCDEX) was trading up 0.92 percent at 3,285 rupees per 100 kg.
* The contract fell nearly 10 percent in the previous week.
* "The overall trend for chana is likely to remain bearish
on decline in demand for pulses in the winter season," said
Sudha R. Acharya, analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.
* Pulses have been sown over 9.3 million hectares up to Nov.
25 so far this season against 8.8 million hectares in the
corresponding period last year, according to farm ministry data.
* Demand for pulses usually goes down during the winter on
increased supply of vegetables.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 59 rupees to 3,326
rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
India's guar seed futures seesawed as lower output and good
export demand interspersed with profit-taking, analysts said.
* At 3:25 p.m., the key December guar seed contract
on the NCDEX was up 0.28 percent at 5,038 rupees per 100 kg.
* The contract has risen 11 percent in the previous three
trading sessions.
* "Fundamentally, the overall trend is bullish, India is the
only supplier for the commodity and, even at high prices, demand
is still very good," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG
Wealth Management.
* In Jodhpur spot market, where prices have been rising
recently, guar seed fell 23 rupees to 4,935 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)