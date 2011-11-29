(Corrects headline to say chana falls and not range-bound)

MUMBAI Nov 29 India's chana futures hit the lower circuit on Tuesday on higher sowing coupled with lacklustre demand, but analysts expect prices to eventually rise on value buying.

* At 2:24 p.m., the key chana contract on National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading down after hitting the 4 percent lower circuit at 3,160 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract fell nearly 10 percent in previous six trading sessions before rising in the last session.

* "Chana could go up on value buying by local millers as fresh crop arrivals would only start from mid January next year," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice president, research at Angel Broking.

* Pulses have been sown over 9.3 million hectares up to Nov. 25 so far this season against 8.8 million hectares in the corresponding period last year, according to farm ministry data.

* Demand for pulses usually goes down during the winter on increased supply of vegetables.

* In Delhi, a key spot market, chana rose 9 rupees to 3,334 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures in India breached the initial upper circuit on good export demand, lower output in the current season and on reduced carryforward stocks with traders.

Analysts are predicting a correction in its prices following the recent sharp rise.

* At 2:24 p.m., the benchmark December guar contract on NCDEX was trading up 2.83 percent at 5,196 rupees per 100 kg after breaching the 3 percent initial upper circuit.

* The contract has risen more than 11 percent in previous four trading sessions.

* "Guar could take some correction. Traders are expecting buying to slow down at higher level," said Ranjit Mankharia, a trader based in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

* In Jodhpur, a key spot market, guar seed rose 131 rupees to 5,058 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)