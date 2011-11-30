MUMBAI Nov 30 India's chana futures fell
sharply for the second straight session, triggering an automatic
trading pause at three percent losses, as lacklustre demand and
expectations of increased output with sowing on a larger area
weighed.
* The key chana December contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 3.35 percent
at 3,055 rupees per 100 kg after a brief halt to trading at the
initial lower circuit level of three percent losses.
* The contract has fallen nearly 12 percent in the previous
eight sessions.
* Rabi, or winter, chana sowing through to Nov. 25 in Madhya
Pradesh, the largest grower among the states, was reported at
2.7 million hectares against 2.5 million hectares in the same
period a year ago, Kotak Commodity Services said in a report.
* "Chana has fallen significantly and we expect some
positive movement in it by the weekend, but short-covering can
happen anytime," said Ajitesh Mullick, head of farm research at
Religare Commodities.
* In Delhi spot market, chana fell 73 rupees to 3,181 rupees
per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
India's guar seed futures were trading up in choppy trade as
strong export demand and a fall in output outweighed profit
taking at higher levels, analysts said, with physical trades
also higher.
* The most active guar December contract was up 0.86
percent at 5,305 rupees per 100 kg.
* The contract has risen over 15 percent in the previous
five trading sessions.
* "The overall trend is positive, profit booking was
expected but ... prices could rise again," said Faiyaz Hudani,
analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.
* Strong demand for guar gum from oil drilling companies,
and a fall in production could keep prices firm, traders say.
* In Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 104 rupees to 5,144
rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma)