MUMBAI Nov 30 India's chana futures fell sharply for the second straight session, triggering an automatic trading pause at three percent losses, as lacklustre demand and expectations of increased output with sowing on a larger area weighed.

* The key chana December contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 3.35 percent at 3,055 rupees per 100 kg after a brief halt to trading at the initial lower circuit level of three percent losses.

* The contract has fallen nearly 12 percent in the previous eight sessions.

* Rabi, or winter, chana sowing through to Nov. 25 in Madhya Pradesh, the largest grower among the states, was reported at 2.7 million hectares against 2.5 million hectares in the same period a year ago, Kotak Commodity Services said in a report.

* "Chana has fallen significantly and we expect some positive movement in it by the weekend, but short-covering can happen anytime," said Ajitesh Mullick, head of farm research at Religare Commodities.

* In Delhi spot market, chana fell 73 rupees to 3,181 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

India's guar seed futures were trading up in choppy trade as strong export demand and a fall in output outweighed profit taking at higher levels, analysts said, with physical trades also higher.

* The most active guar December contract was up 0.86 percent at 5,305 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract has risen over 15 percent in the previous five trading sessions.

* "The overall trend is positive, profit booking was expected but ... prices could rise again," said Faiyaz Hudani, analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.

* Strong demand for guar gum from oil drilling companies, and a fall in production could keep prices firm, traders say.

* In Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 104 rupees to 5,144 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma)