MUMBAI Dec 1 India's chana futures
reversed early losses to trade higher on Thursday, tracking
physical market on value buying by traders following the sharp
correction in prices.
Analysts however expect lower consumer demand and higher
sowing in the current rabi (winter-sowing) season to cap the
gains.
* At 2:29 p.m, the most active chana futures on
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.23
percent at 3,109 rupees per 100 kg.
* The contract has fallen over 12 percent in the previous
month.
* "Chana has fallen significantly in both physical and
future market, and local millers are finding it attractive to
buy at this level," said Ranjit Mankharia, a trader based in
Bikaner, Rajasthan.
* In Delhi, a key spot market chana rose 19 rupees to 3,169
rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Guar seed futures in India were down on profit taking after
rising for six straight session though analysts expect it to
rise again by the end of today's session on good export demand
and low output in the current season.
* At 2:29 p.m., the key December guar seed contract
was trading down 1.05 percent at 5,255 rupee per 100 kg.
* The contract has risen around 17 percent in the previous
six sessions.
* " Overall trend for guar is still positive, and we expect
this profit taking to get over soon on value buying by traders
at lower level," said Ajitesh Mullick, head farm research at
Religare Commodities.
* In Jodhpur, a key spot market, guar seed rose 39 rupees to
5,137 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)