MUMBAI Dec 1 India's chana futures reversed early losses to trade higher on Thursday, tracking physical market on value buying by traders following the sharp correction in prices.

Analysts however expect lower consumer demand and higher sowing in the current rabi (winter-sowing) season to cap the gains.

* At 2:29 p.m, the most active chana futures on National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.23 percent at 3,109 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract has fallen over 12 percent in the previous month.

* "Chana has fallen significantly in both physical and future market, and local millers are finding it attractive to buy at this level," said Ranjit Mankharia, a trader based in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

* In Delhi, a key spot market chana rose 19 rupees to 3,169 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures in India were down on profit taking after rising for six straight session though analysts expect it to rise again by the end of today's session on good export demand and low output in the current season.

* At 2:29 p.m., the key December guar seed contract was trading down 1.05 percent at 5,255 rupee per 100 kg.

* The contract has risen around 17 percent in the previous six sessions.

* " Overall trend for guar is still positive, and we expect this profit taking to get over soon on value buying by traders at lower level," said Ajitesh Mullick, head farm research at Religare Commodities.

* In Jodhpur, a key spot market, guar seed rose 39 rupees to 5,137 rupees per 100 kg.

(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)