MUMBAI Dec 2 India's chana futures shed
initial gains on Friday on subdued demand and increased acreage
in the current rabi (winter-sowing) season, though analysts said
strong support at 3,000-3,020 rupees level could prevent further
downtrend.
* At 2:05 p.m, the most active chana December chana
on National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down
1.44 percent to 3,085 rupees per 100 kg.
* Pulses have been sown in 9.2 million hectares till
November 25 as agains 8.7 million hectares in the corresponding
period last year, farm ministry data showed.
* "Demand for chana is likely to fall during the winter and
is impacting sentiment," said Chowda Reddy, senior analysts with
JRG Wealth Management.
* The demand for chana usually goes down on increased
availability of vegetables.
* In Delhi, a key spot market, chana rose 38 rupees to 3,200
rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Guar seed futures in India rebounded from early losses to
hit the 4 percent upper limit as strong export demandand lower
output in the current season outweighed the profit-taking of the
early session, analyst said.
* At 2:10 p.m., the most active guar seed December contract
on NCDEX was trading up 3.77 percent at 5,418 rupees per
100 kg after hitting 4 percent upper circuit.
* The contract rose nearly 25 percent since November 1.
* The steep fall in rupee in previous month is boosting the
export demand, according to traders.
* The Indian rupee suffered the worst fall in 16 years in
November, plunging nearly 7 percent and hitting a record low, as
persistent dollar demand from importers and portfolio outflows
due to global risk aversion pounded the local unit.
* "Demand for guar from oil drilling companies is very good
and prices are expected to rise further," said a trader based in
Jodhpur, Rajasthan.
* Guar gum, a bi-product of guar seed is mostly used as
controlling agent in crude oil.
* Brent crude rose above $109 on Friday on fresh evidence of
a sustained recovery in the United States, the world's top oil
consumer.
* In Jodhpur, a key spot market, guar seed rose 87 rupees to
5,211 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)