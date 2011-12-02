MUMBAI Dec 2 India's chana futures shed initial gains on Friday on subdued demand and increased acreage in the current rabi (winter-sowing) season, though analysts said strong support at 3,000-3,020 rupees level could prevent further downtrend.

* At 2:05 p.m, the most active chana December chana on National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 1.44 percent to 3,085 rupees per 100 kg.

* Pulses have been sown in 9.2 million hectares till November 25 as agains 8.7 million hectares in the corresponding period last year, farm ministry data showed.

* "Demand for chana is likely to fall during the winter and is impacting sentiment," said Chowda Reddy, senior analysts with JRG Wealth Management.

* The demand for chana usually goes down on increased availability of vegetables.

* In Delhi, a key spot market, chana rose 38 rupees to 3,200 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures in India rebounded from early losses to hit the 4 percent upper limit as strong export demandand lower output in the current season outweighed the profit-taking of the early session, analyst said.

* At 2:10 p.m., the most active guar seed December contract on NCDEX was trading up 3.77 percent at 5,418 rupees per 100 kg after hitting 4 percent upper circuit.

* The contract rose nearly 25 percent since November 1.

* The steep fall in rupee in previous month is boosting the export demand, according to traders.

* The Indian rupee suffered the worst fall in 16 years in November, plunging nearly 7 percent and hitting a record low, as persistent dollar demand from importers and portfolio outflows due to global risk aversion pounded the local unit.

* "Demand for guar from oil drilling companies is very good and prices are expected to rise further," said a trader based in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

* Guar gum, a bi-product of guar seed is mostly used as controlling agent in crude oil.

* Brent crude rose above $109 on Friday on fresh evidence of a sustained recovery in the United States, the world's top oil consumer.

* In Jodhpur, a key spot market, guar seed rose 87 rupees to 5,211 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)