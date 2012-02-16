MUMBAI Feb 16 India's guar futures rose to a new record high on Thursday, bolstered by export demand, lower stocks and negligible supplies in the spot markets, analysts said.

* At 3:48 p.m., the March guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 3.00 percent at 15,665 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 15,818 rupees earlier in the day.

* "Market is in over bought condition. Volumes have come down significantly due to high margins and lack of clear trend," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* At Jodhpur in Rajasthan, guar seed was almost steady at 15,311 rupees per 100 kg.

* Good demand from the United States for guar gum, a by-product of guar, which is mostly used as a controlling agent in crude oil drilling, is pushing prices up, dealers said.

* Guar gum exports from India rose more than 75 percent to 348,000 tonnes from April to October 2011, government data showed earlier this month. Exports nearly doubled to 403,000 tonnes in the previous financial year that ended in March 2011.

CHANA

Chana futures fell on hopes domestic supplies would increase by the end of the month though concerns over the yield due to unfavourable weather conditions in key producing states of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan restricted the losses.

* The March chana contract was down 0.43 percent at 3,444 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Arrivals are thin but are likely to gain pace by the end of the month. Prices may fall to 3,390 rupees in the next 1-2 days," said Reddy from JRG Wealth Management.

* Chana, a winter-sown crop, is cultivated in October-November and harvested in February-March.

* Lower-than-expected arrivals in the southern Indian states of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh and the western state of Maharashtra restricted the downside in prices, traders said.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana rose 40 rupees to 3,612.5 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)