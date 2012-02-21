MUMBAI Feb 21 India's chana futures rose on Tuesday to hit a fresh contract high on unfavourable weather conditions in key growing areas and on lower stocks with dealers amid stable demand in spot markets, analysts said.

* At 2.21 P.M., the March chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading up 2.72 percent at 3,545 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a new contract high at 3,554 rupees per 100 kg.

* "On going cold wave in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the top two growers of the commodity, could impact chana harvesting. Arrivals from southern states are not enough," said Sudha R. Acharya, analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.

* The weather department has forecast that rains and thundershowers could occur in nothern states such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana in next two days, and it is supporting the prices, traders said.

* The country's chana production in 2011/12 is estimated to fall to 7.66 million tonnes, from 8.22 million tonnes a year ago, the farm ministry said earlier this month.

* Chana, a winter-sown crop, is cultivated in October-November and harvested in February-March.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana fell rose 56 rupees to 3,625 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

India's guar seed futures fell on concerns over export demand and on profit taking at higher level, though analysts expect volatility in prices to continue for some more time.

* At 2:21 P.M., the March guar seed contract was trading down 0.30 percent at 15,387 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract has risen over 25 percent since the start of February.

* "Volumes in guar complex are so low that it is difficult to predict which way prices will move," said Ajitesh Mullick, head of farm research at Religare Commodities.

* There is strong support at 15,000 rupees level for the March contract and if it breaks that level, there could be another fall of 400-500 rupees, Mullick said.

* Guar seed prices are on a rising spree for the past few months and have doubled since November. Traders fear that consuming industries might find it unprofitable to use guar at such high prices and could prefer using alternatives such as xanthan gum and plant cellulose which is widely available.

* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed prices were unchanged at 15,216 rupees per 100 kg.

(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)