MUMBAI Feb 21 India's chana futures rose
on Tuesday to hit a fresh contract high on unfavourable weather
conditions in key growing areas and on lower stocks with dealers
amid stable demand in spot markets, analysts said.
* At 2.21 P.M., the March chana contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading
up 2.72 percent at 3,545 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a new
contract high at 3,554 rupees per 100 kg.
* "On going cold wave in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the
top two growers of the commodity, could impact chana harvesting.
Arrivals from southern states are not enough," said Sudha R.
Acharya, analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.
* The weather department has forecast that rains and
thundershowers could occur in nothern states such as Uttar
Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana in next
two days, and it is supporting the prices, traders said.
* The country's chana production in 2011/12 is estimated to
fall to 7.66 million tonnes, from 8.22 million tonnes a year
ago, the farm ministry said earlier this month.
* Chana, a winter-sown crop, is cultivated in
October-November and harvested in February-March.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana fell rose 56 rupees to
3,625 rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
India's guar seed futures fell on concerns over export
demand and on profit taking at higher level, though analysts
expect volatility in prices to continue for some more time.
* At 2:21 P.M., the March guar seed contract was
trading down 0.30 percent at 15,387 rupees per 100 kg.
* The contract has risen over 25 percent since the start of
February.
* "Volumes in guar complex are so low that it is difficult
to predict which way prices will move," said Ajitesh Mullick,
head of farm research at Religare Commodities.
* There is strong support at 15,000 rupees level for the
March contract and if it breaks that level, there could be
another fall of 400-500 rupees, Mullick said.
* Guar seed prices are on a rising spree for the past few
months and have doubled since November. Traders fear that
consuming industries might find it unprofitable to use guar at
such high prices and could prefer using alternatives such as
xanthan gum and plant cellulose which is widely available.
* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed prices were
unchanged at 15,216 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)