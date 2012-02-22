MUMBAI Feb 22 Indian chana futures hit a contract high for the second straight session on Wednesday on an estimated decline in output, unfavourable weather conditions in key growing areas and below-expectation arrivals.

* At 3 p.m., the chana March contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 2.95 percent at 3,646 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract high of 3,668 rupees.

* "There are reports of some crop damage in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh due to ongoing cold wave conditions. Prices are reacting to the news," said Subhranil Dey, an analyst with SMC Global Comtrade.

* The weather department has forecast severe cold wave conditions to continue over many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, western Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat for the next 48 hours.

* India's chana production in 2011/12 is estimated to fall to 7.6 million tonnes, from 8.22 million tonnes as lower winter rain adversely impacted sowing and harvesting, the farm ministry data showed.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 61 rupees to 3,711 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed prices fell on profit-taking following over 25 percent rise in benchmark contract this month, although buying by some exporters to meet long-term commitments could reverse the drop.

* At 3 p.m., the March guar seed contract was trading down 0.61 percent at 15,405 rupees per 100 kg.

* There has been some volatility in prices as most traders are staying away from the market after a steep hike in deposits needed to buy even a single lot of guar seed, said Mahindra Sonawat, a trader based in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

* "Volumes have declined to a low level, and very few traders with deep pockets are participating at this level," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice president of research at Angel Commodities Broking.

* Guar gum, a by-product of guar seed, is used as a sealant in fracking or hydraulic fracturing of wells, and shift in technology from vertical to horizontal fracturing has led to manifold increase in demand.

* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed prices rose 77 rupees to 15,320 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma)