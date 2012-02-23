MUMBAI Feb 23 India's chana futures rose on Thursday to hit a fresh contract high for the third straight session on an estimated fall in output, which boosted demand for the old crop amid lower carry forward stocks with traders, analysts said.

* At 2:53 P.M., the March chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading up 1.52 percent at 3,663 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a new contract high at 3,680 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Chana prices are likely to remain firm until second week of March, when arrivals from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, would start hitting the market," said Vimala Reddy, analyst with Karvy Comtrade.

* Low winter rain and ongoing severe cold wave conditions in Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana could adversly impact chana output, traders said.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 25 rupees to 3,750 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures rose by 4 percent, the maximum permissible daily limit, on supply constraints in spot markets as exporters struggle to get requisite supplies needed to meet earlier commitments, analysts said.

* At 2:54 P.M., the March guar seed was locked at the 4 percent upper circuit at 16,053 rupees per 100 kg.

* Guar seed prices are on a rising curve for the past few months on good export demand, low carry forward stocks and a decline in output. Prices have more than doubled since November.

* "Carry forward stocks with traders are extremely low and it would take another seven months for the new crop to hit the market. Exporters are struggling for buying guar seed," Reddy from Karvy Comtrade said.

* Guar gum exports from India rose more than 75 percent to 348,000 tonnes from April to October 2011, government data showed earlier this month. Exports nearly doubled to 403,000 tonnes in the previous financial year that ended in March 2011.

* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 236 rupees to 15,452 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)