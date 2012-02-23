MUMBAI Feb 23 India's chana futures rose
on Thursday to hit a fresh contract high for the third straight
session on an estimated fall in output, which boosted demand for
the old crop amid lower carry forward stocks with traders,
analysts said.
* At 2:53 P.M., the March chana contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading
up 1.52 percent at 3,663 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a new
contract high at 3,680 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Chana prices are likely to remain firm until second week
of March, when arrivals from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, would
start hitting the market," said Vimala Reddy, analyst with Karvy
Comtrade.
* Low winter rain and ongoing severe cold wave conditions in
Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana
could adversly impact chana output, traders said.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 25 rupees to 3,750
rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Indian guar seed futures rose by 4 percent, the maximum
permissible daily limit, on supply constraints in spot markets
as exporters struggle to get requisite supplies needed to meet
earlier commitments, analysts said.
* At 2:54 P.M., the March guar seed was locked at
the 4 percent upper circuit at 16,053 rupees per 100 kg.
* Guar seed prices are on a rising curve for the past few
months on good export demand, low carry forward stocks and a
decline in output. Prices have more than doubled since November.
* "Carry forward stocks with traders are extremely low and
it would take another seven months for the new crop to hit the
market. Exporters are struggling for buying guar seed," Reddy
from Karvy Comtrade said.
* Guar gum exports from India rose more than 75 percent to
348,000 tonnes from April to October 2011, government data
showed earlier this month. Exports nearly doubled to 403,000
tonnes in the previous financial year that ended in March 2011.
* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 236 rupees to
15,452 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)