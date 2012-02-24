MUMBAI Feb 24 India's chana futures extended gains into a fifth straight session on Friday to a record high on an estimated drop in production, which boosted physical demand for the old crop, analysts said.

* At 2:15 p.m., the March chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 1.94 percent at 3,731 rupees per 100 kg, after touching a record high of 3,753 rupees per earlier in the session.

* "Due to a steep fall in chana harvesting in key southern states, the new crop from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan is being quoted at higher prices," said Sudha R. Acharya, analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.

* Arrivals from Madhya Pradesh, the country's largest grower of chana, is likely to peak in next two weeks and could drag the prices down, traders said.

* The country's chana production in 2011/12 is estimated to fall to 7.66 million tonnes, from 8.22 million tonnes a year ago, the farm ministry said earlier this month.

* In the Delhi spot market chana rose 75 rupees to 3,800 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR

India's guar futures rose by 4 percent, the maximum permissible daily limit, for the second straight session, to hit a record high on demand from exporters amid negligible carry forward stocks with dealers, analysts and traders said.

* Guar seed prices are heading to their fourth weekly gains as exporters scramble to procure guar to meet long term commitments.

* At 2:15 p.m., the March guar seed was locked in its 4 percent upper circuit at 16,696 rupees per 100 kg.

* The demand for guar gum, a byproduct of guar seed, has gone up on adoption of new technologies in oil and gas drilling where guar gum is now mainly used as sealant in horizontal fracturing of oil wells.

* However, a fall in production amid strong demand has raised apprehensions about the possible shortage of guar seeds in spot markets and is pushing prices higher. The prices of guar seed have more than doubled since December.

* "Buyers are holding positions, stockists are still buying anticipating shortage of crop in coming days," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice president research at Angel Commodities Broking.

* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed jumps 637 rupees to 16,357 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)