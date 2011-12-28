MUMBAI Dec 28 India's guar seed futures are expected to open up on Wednesday as expected lower crop and thin stocks are seen supporting buying although increased margins by the exchange could restrict the gains, analysts said.

* On Tuesday, the January guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 0.63 percent at 6,992 rupees per 100 kg.

* The market regulator has started investigation into the price movement after the prices of guar seed and gum more than doubled since the beginning of May 2011.

* The state farm department of Rajasthan, the top producer of guar seed in the country, has estimated guar output in 2011 at 1.136 million tonnes compared with 1.546 million tonnes in 2010.

* In the year ending March 31, 2011, guar gum exports nearly doubled to 403,654 tonnes compared with 218,459 tonnes in 2009/10, according to data from the ministry of commerce and industry.

CHANA

Chana futures are likely to open up due to increased demand in spot markets and lower acreage, analysts said.

* The chana January contract closed 0.15 percent lower at 3,304 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Traders expect demand to improve by mid-January due to marriages and their accompanying feasts. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma)