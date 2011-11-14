MUMBAI Nov 14 India's chana futures are
expected to open up due to lower stocks with traders in spot
market though a decline in demand following the end of festival
season and hopes of increase in acreage due to favourable sowing
conditions could cap the gains, analysts said.
* The government's move to increase minimum support price
for chana 33 percent in the current rabi (winter sowing) season
could boost the chana acreage in the country, traders said.
* The most active December chana contract on
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up
0.51 percent at 3,505 rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Guar seed futures are likely to open down on arrival
pressure and on concerns that recent economic turmoil in Europe
and the U.S. could trim export demand, analysts said.
* The most traded guar seed December contract closed
down 0.21 percent at 4,155 rupees per 100 kg in the previous
session.
* Guar gum, a byproduct of guar seed, is used as controlling
agent in crude oil drilling. The U.S. and Europe are the biggest
importers of the commodity.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)