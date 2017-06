MUMBAI Dec 8 India's chana futures are expected to open up on Thursday on firmness in other pulses and demand at lower levels following the recent sharp price correction. Expectation of higher output could keep downward pressure though, analysts said.

* On Wednesday, the chana December contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 1.41 percent at 3,165 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar futures are likely to open down on extended profit taking after rising continously for three weeks on good export demand and lower output, analysts said.

* In the previous session, the key guar seed December contract closed down 0.98 percent at 5,515 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)