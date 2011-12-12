MUMBAI Dec 12 India's chana futures are likely to open down in early trades on Monday due to higher acreage and low consumer demand, though reduced stocks with wholesale dealers could pressure the prices, analysts said.

* In the previous session, the most traded chana December contract on National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 0.22 percent at 3,133 rupees per 100 kg.

* The government's move to increase the minimum support price for chana by 33 percent in the current rabi (winter-sowing) season has helped boost chana acreage in the country, traders said.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures in India are seen down on ample fresh crop supplies in spot markets and a decline in crude oil prices due to the recent economic turmoil in Europe, which could adversely impact export demand, analysts said.

* In the previous session, the guar seed December contract closed up 0.12 percent at 5,600 rupees per 100 kg.

* Guar gum, a by-product of guar seed, is mostly used as controlling agent in crude oil drilling. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma)