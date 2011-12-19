MUMBAI Dec 19 India's chana futures are likely to open up on Monday on buying by traders anticipating increase in demand in coming winter months amist reduced stocks with wholesale dealers, analysts said.

* The most traded January chana on National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 2.38 percent at 3,385 rupees per 100 kg after breaching the 3 percent initial upper circuit in the previous session.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures in India are expected to open down on profit-taking by traders after the recent rally and the NCDEX's move to impose an additional 10 percent margin on long contracts, analysts said.

* As per the circular released by NCDEX, the exchange has imposed 10 percent additional margin on all long contracts of guar seed and guar gum effective from Dec. 19.

The exchange had last week imposed 10 percent special margin.

* The guar seed January contract on NCDEX closed down after hitting the 4 percent lower circuit at 6,247 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Guar seed prices were rising continuously for past few months and has nearly doubled since September. However, the prices started falling since last Thursday on imposition on special margin. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma)