MUMBAI Dec 22 India's guar futures are expected to open down on Thursday on profit-taking after a recent rally in prices and on concerns demand from European and Chinese confectionary makers may fall at higher levels, analysts said.

* The January guar seed contract on National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 0.1 percent at 6,765 rupees per 100 kg after hitting the 4-percent upper circuit and a record high of 7,028 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Guar seed and gum prices have risen so much that traders fear demand from confectionary producers in Europe and China may decline as they might not find it profitable to import at such high prices, triggering a sell-off, traders say.

CHANA

Chana futures are likely to fall as consumer demand is moderating in spot markets and weather conditions are conducive, which could make up for a decline in acreage, analysts said.

* The chana contract for January delivery closed down 2.15 percent at 3,307 rupees per 100 kg, after breaching the 3 percent initial lower limit at 3,264 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* A recent drop in temperature in northern Indian states have raised the prospects for a good crop.

(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)