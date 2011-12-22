BRIEF-Wipro issues clarification on ex-date for ADR stock dividend
* Says in view of market activity in company's stock on June 12, New York Stock Exchange has contacted Wipro in accordance with its usual practice
MUMBAI Dec 22 India's guar futures are expected to open down on Thursday on profit-taking after a recent rally in prices and on concerns demand from European and Chinese confectionary makers may fall at higher levels, analysts said.
* The January guar seed contract on National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 0.1 percent at 6,765 rupees per 100 kg after hitting the 4-percent upper circuit and a record high of 7,028 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.
* Guar seed and gum prices have risen so much that traders fear demand from confectionary producers in Europe and China may decline as they might not find it profitable to import at such high prices, triggering a sell-off, traders say.
CHANA
Chana futures are likely to fall as consumer demand is moderating in spot markets and weather conditions are conducive, which could make up for a decline in acreage, analysts said.
* The chana contract for January delivery closed down 2.15 percent at 3,307 rupees per 100 kg, after breaching the 3 percent initial lower limit at 3,264 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.
* A recent drop in temperature in northern Indian states have raised the prospects for a good crop.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
BANGALORE, June 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35900 ICS-201(B22mm) 36800 ICS-102(B22mm) 29100 ICS-103(23mm) 33500 ICS-104(24mm) 37400 ICS-202(26mm) 43500 ICS-105(26mm) 33800 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36100 ICS-105(27mm)