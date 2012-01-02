MUMBAI Jan 2 India's chana futures are likely to open higher on Monday as traders and millers stock up in anticipation of an increase in consumer demand during the festive season beginning mid-January, analysts said.

* The most traded chana January contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 1.96 percent at 3,354 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures are expected to drop on profit-taking after prices almost doubled since September and on concerns the government might intervene to curb the jump in prices, analysts said.

* The guar seed January contract on NCDEX closed nearly flat at 7,051 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)