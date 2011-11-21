MUMBAI Nov 21 India's chana futures are expected to open up on Monday due to reduced stocks with traders and lack of fresh supplies in spot markets, supported by a surge in the prices of other pulses, analysts said.

* In the previous session, the most active chana December contract on National Commodity and Derivaties Exchange (NCDEX) had closed down 0.41 percent at 3,594 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures are seen opening down on profit taking following the sharp rise in the previous session and increasing arrivals in spot markets. Lower level buying by traders to refill stocks could limit the downtrend though, analysts said.

* The key guar seed December contract on NCDEX closed up at 4,471 rupees per 100 kg after breaching the 3 percent initial upper circuit in the previous session.

* Fresh crop arrivals though delayed are picking up in all markets. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)