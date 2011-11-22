(Corrects first paragraph to say chana seen up and headline to "India chana seen up on value buy, guar on demand")

MUMBAI Nov 22 India's chana futures are likely to open up on Tuesday on lower level buying by traders, following the sharp fall in its prices in previous two sessions.

* The most traded chana December contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 3.92 percent at 3,453 rupees per 100 kg after hitting the 4 percent maximum limit earlier in the previous session.

* The contract fell 4.3 percent in previous two trading sessions.

GUAR SEED

India's guar futures are likely to open up on expectations of increase in export demand and on low output in the current season, though profit taking at higher level could reverse the gains, analysts said.

* The key December guar seed contract on NCDEX closed up 3.8 percent at 4,621 rupees per 100 kg after hitting the 4 percent maximum limit earlier in the previous session.

* Guar seed output in Rajasthan, the biggest grower, is likely to be at 1.13 million tonnes this year as against 1.54 million tonnes in previous year, a research report by Religare said, quoting the state agriculture department. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)