MUMBAI Nov 23 India's chana futures are likely to open weak on Wednesday on selling by traders fearing government action to bring down food inflation, but lower stocks and lack of fresh arrivals in spot markets could limit the fall, analysts said.

* The key December chana contract on NCDEX closed up 0.78 percent at 3,480 rupees per 100 kg after reversing initial losses on short-covering in the previous session.

* The contract has fallen nearly five percent since Thursday before rising in the previous session.

GUARSEED

India's guar futures are likely to open up on expectations of increase in export demand and on low output in the current season, though profit taking at higher level could reverse the gains, analysts said.

* The most active December guar seed contract on NCDEX ended down 0.88 percent at 4,580 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)