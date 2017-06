MUMBAI Nov 24 India's chana futures are expected to open up on Thursday on value-buying by traders following the sharp fall, analysts said.

* The key chana December contract on NCDEX closed down 3.39 percent at 3,362 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* The contract has fallen nearly 7 percent in last four trading sessions.

GUAR SEED

India's guar seed futures are seen opening down on extended profit-taking supported by a surge in arrivals in spot markets,analysts said.

* The most active December guar seed contract on NCDEX closed down 0.69 percent at 4,548 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract rose more than seven percent in three consecutive sessions before falling in the two sessions. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)