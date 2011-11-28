MUMBAI Nov 28 India's chana futures are likely to open up on Monday on short-covering after a sharp correction in prices, though prospects of higher sowing in the current rabi (winter-sowing) season could cap gains,analysts said.

* The most traded December chana contract on National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 3.47 percent at 3,256 rupees per 100 kg after hitting the 4 percent lower circuit in the previous session.

* The conract has fallen nearly 10 percent in the previous week.

GUAR SEED

India's guar seed futures are expected to open down on profit taking after a sharp rise in prices in the previous three sessions and on strong arrivals in spot markets.

* The most active guar seed December contract on NCDEX closed up 2.5 percent at 5,044 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting the 3 percent initial upper circuit in the previous session.

* The contract has risen over 11 percent in three sessions on good export demand and on lower output in the current season. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma)