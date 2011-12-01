MUMBAI Dec 1 India's chana futures are
expected to open up on value buying on Thursday after falling
over 12 percent in previous nine sessions, though higher acreage
and a decline in demand weigh, analysts said.
* On Wednesday, the key chana December contract on
the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed
down 1.8 percent at 3,103 rupees per 100 kg after hitting 4
percent lower limit at 3,034 rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Guar futures are expected to open up on strong export
demand, lower stocks with traders and on decline in output in
the current season, through profit taking at higher level could
reverse the trend, analysts said.
* On Wednesday, the December delivery guar seed contract
closed up 1.06 percent at 5,311 rupees per 100 kg.
* The contract has risen over 16 percent in the previous six
trading sessions.
* Strong demand for guar gum from oil drilling companies,
and a fall in production could keep prices firm, traders say.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)