MUMBAI Dec 1 India's chana futures are expected to open up on value buying on Thursday after falling over 12 percent in previous nine sessions, though higher acreage and a decline in demand weigh, analysts said.

* On Wednesday, the key chana December contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 1.8 percent at 3,103 rupees per 100 kg after hitting 4 percent lower limit at 3,034 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar futures are expected to open up on strong export demand, lower stocks with traders and on decline in output in the current season, through profit taking at higher level could reverse the trend, analysts said.

* On Wednesday, the December delivery guar seed contract closed up 1.06 percent at 5,311 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract has risen over 16 percent in the previous six trading sessions.

* Strong demand for guar gum from oil drilling companies, and a fall in production could keep prices firm, traders say. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)