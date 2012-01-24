MUMBAI Jan 24 Indian guar futures, which hit a new record high on Monday, are likely to extend gains supported by higher spot prices driven by export demand and lower arrivals, analysts said.

* On Monday, the most-active guar seed on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 3.95 percent higher at 12,296 rupees per 100 kgs, after hitting a record high of 12,302 rupees.

* Farmers are holding off guar stocks due to expectations of higher prices in the short term. The U.S. and China are the major buyers of Indian guar.

* The contract has hit new record highs 10 times and permitted daily lower limit of 4 percent twice in the last 11 sessions defying all efforts by the exchange to curb volatility.

* In the latest in a series of measures, the NCDEX imposed 10 percent special margin on short positions, effective Jan. 25.

CHANA

Chana futures are expected to open lower on sluggish demand and higher arrivals from growing states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

* On Monday, the most-active chana for February delivery ended up 0.24 percent at 3,234 rupees per 100 kg.

* Chana arrivals have started in southern markets such as Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh and are expected to pick up in the next few weeks. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)