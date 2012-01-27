MUMBAI Jan 27 India guar futures are likely to open lower on Friday, due to continued profit-taking and expectations of lower export demand, analysts said.

* The February guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed 0.44 percent higher at 11,972 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting the 4 percent lower circuit at 11,450 rupees per 100 kg.

* Markets were shut on Thursday on account of a national holiday.

* The Forward Markets Commission (FMC) raised the special cash margins by 20 percentage points to 60 percent and the contract has hit new record highs 11 times and the 4 percent lower circuit twice in the last 12 sessions defying all efforts by the exchange to curb volatility.

* To calm the market, NCDEX reduced the open interest limits for members and clients.

* Later, it also levied a 10 percent special margin on short positions of all guar seed and gum contracts, effective Jan. 25.

* The FMC formally notified late on Tuesday that it has suspended two firms -- Vinod Commodities and Shresth Commodities & Financial Services -- from trading, after detecting irregularities in guar trade.

CHANA:

India's chana futures are likely to extend losses for another session due to rising supplies from southern states and weak demand, analysts said.

* The February chana contract ended down 1.06 percent at 3,154 rupees per 100 kg.

* Chana arrivals have started in southern states such as Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and western Maharashtra and are expected to pick up in the next few weeks. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar)