MUMBAI Jan 27 India guar futures are
likely to open lower on Friday, due to continued profit-taking
and expectations of lower export demand, analysts said.
* The February guar seed contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed 0.44 percent
higher at 11,972 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting the 4 percent
lower circuit at 11,450 rupees per 100 kg.
* Markets were shut on Thursday on account of a national
holiday.
* The Forward Markets Commission (FMC) raised the special
cash margins by 20 percentage points to 60 percent and the
contract has hit new record highs 11 times and the 4 percent
lower circuit twice in the last 12 sessions defying all efforts
by the exchange to curb volatility.
* To calm the market, NCDEX reduced the open interest limits
for members and clients.
* Later, it also levied a 10 percent special margin on short
positions of all guar seed and gum contracts, effective Jan. 25.
* The FMC formally notified late on Tuesday that it has
suspended two firms -- Vinod Commodities and Shresth Commodities
& Financial Services -- from trading, after detecting
irregularities in guar trade.
CHANA:
India's chana futures are likely to extend losses for
another session due to rising supplies from southern states and
weak demand, analysts said.
* The February chana contract ended down 1.06
percent at 3,154 rupees per 100 kg.
* Chana arrivals have started in southern states such as
Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and western Maharashtra and are
expected to pick up in the next few weeks.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar)