MUMBAI Jan 31 India's guar futures are likely to open up on Tuesday on strong export demand and on lack of arrivals in spot markets, analysts said.

* On Monday, the February guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 0.55 percent at 11,702 rupees per 100 kg in a volatile session.

* Guar gum, a byproduct of guar seed, is used as thickening agent in various sectors such as food, FMCG, textile and pharmaceuticals.

CHANA

India's chana futures are expected to open down on tepid consumer demand and on higher supplies in spot markets from the new season crop arrivals, analysts said.

* In the previous session, the February chana contract closed up 0.74 percent at 3,117 rupees per 100 kg.

* The new crop has started arriving in the markets in small quantities in southern states and is expected to gain momentum in the next few days, which is likely to put pressure on prices, traders said. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)