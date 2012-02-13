MUMBAI Feb 13 India's guar futures are expected to open down on Monday on profit-taking after a sharp rise in the last few sessions and on fears export demand could hurt at higher levels, analysts said.

* The March guar seed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up at its 4 percent upper circuit and a record high at 13,520 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* The contract has risen 14.5 percent in the last four trading sessions.

* Guar gum, a by product of guar seed, is mostly used as controlling agent in crude oil and natural gas drilling. It is also used as thickening agent in various sectors such as food, FMCG, textile and pharmaceuticals.

* Guar seed prices are on a rising spree for the past few months and have more than doubled since November. Traders fear that consuming industries might find it unprofitable to use guar gum at such high prices and could prefer using other alternatives such xenthan gum and plant cellulose, which is widely available.

CHANA

Chana futures are likely to open up on a revival of spot demand due to the approaching 'Holi' festival and on some concerns that output could decline because of unfavourable weather conditions, analysts said.

* The March chana contract closed down 1.67 percent at 3,413 rupees per 100 kg.

* The country's chana production in 2011/12 is estimated to fall to 7.66 million tonnes, from 8.22 million tonnes a year ago, the farm ministry has said earlier this month. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)