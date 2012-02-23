(Refiles to remove extra word from headline)

MUMBAI Feb 23 India's chana futures are expected to rise on Thursday to a record high on an estimated fall in production and concern unfavourable weather conditions in key growing areas could further drag down output, analysts said.

* On Wednesday, the chana March contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 1.92 percent at 3,609 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a fresh contract high of 3,668 rupees per 100 kg.

* The weather department forecast severe coldwave conditions would continue in many parts of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana for the next two days, which could delay harvesting and impact yields.

* Country's chana harvesting in 2011/12 is estimated to fall to 7.6 million tonnes from last year's 8.22 million tonnes, as lesser winter rain adversely impacted sowing, data showed.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures are likely to extend losses for a second straight session on profit-taking and an expected fall in export demand due to the steep rise in the prices, analysts said.

* The March delivery guar seed closed down 0.41 percent at 15,435 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Guar seed prices have been on a rising spree for the past few months and have doubled since November. Traders fear that industries might find it unprofitable to use guar at such high prices and could shift to alternatives such as xanthan gum and plant cellulose, which are widely available. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)